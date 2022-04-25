Zimbabwe: Muchenje Resurfaces At Yadah

Sports Reporter

FORGOTTEN midfielder Moses Muchenje has principally agreed to join Premiership football club Yadah Stars.

Muchenje, widely regarded as one of the best linkmen of his generation, has been club-less since the expiry of his contract with Harare City last year.

And the former CAPS United captain has been training while negotiating with Yadah for a possible move.

But he will have to wait until June when the official window opens for registration of new players before he can play a part for the struggling Genesis Mangombe team.

Mangombe said his club was closer to tying down the talented midfielder.

"We have basically agreed on everything with Moses Muchenje. At the moment, we are just finalising his contract and he could sign a pre-agreement in the coming days so that we can be assured he will be ours, come June," said Mangombe.

"We are very excited to have him here. He is one player who can bring the missing link in the team looking at his experience and intelligence in the field of play.

"Muchenje is a tried and tested player who can fit into any team and we feel very much happy to have him here. He will be training with us while we continue with our negotiations. The good part of it all is that we have basically agreed on all the aspects of the contract and he is now as good as our player.

"We have a young squad of impressive players who have shown potential but we also need to fuse with experience, that is why we have taken up Muchenje."

But Mangombe knows before Muchenje can join in his band, Yadah have to get their season on track.