South Africa: We Need New Cities Now to Address Urbanisation and Its Housing and Poverty Crises

analysis

Mmusi Maimane is the chief activist of the One South Africa Movement.

In the next 10 years, we should be doubling the number of South African metros from eight to 16. I can suggest eight right now across seven provinces. George, Kimberley, Mahikeng, Polokwane, Nelspruit, Pietermaritzburg, Welkom and Mthatha.

"When China needs new places for people to live, they just build a new city. They've built 600 of them since 1949" wrote Nathan J Robinson last month in Current Affairs magazine, of which he is the editor-in-chief.

Robinson's article put forward suggested solutions to solve California's housing and homelessness crisis that has overwhelmed the west coast state over the past two decades.

There shouldn't be a housing crisis in California, he states. "It's not like California is full - the state's land is vast and mostly sparsely populated. There are enough homeless people in California (160,000) to populate an entire [new] city of their own."

I found this reading of California's homelessness situation both apt and comparable to the South African experience. Though the causes and the intricacies of each differ, the problem is the same and thus the solution can be the same.

Tragic events over the past week...