South Africa: The Appointment of Female Judges to Superior Courts Is Not a Favour to Women - - It's a Favour to Justice

analysis

The presence of women is vital to any country's judiciary. It goes way beyond adhering to laws and has a profound societal impact.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recently provided President Cyril Ramaphosa with a shortlist of candidates for vacant positions at the Constitutional Court. Noticeable on the current list are two women judges who were previously overlooked for these posts, despite support from the JSC and the public.

The president must acknowledge that including women in the judiciary is not an act of benevolence -- far from it. The presence of women is vital to any country's judiciary. It goes way beyond adhering to laws and has a profound societal impact.

The demographics of a country should be reflected in its judiciary. If the judiciary is seen as a bastion of entrenched elitism, exclusivity and privilege, ignorant to changes in society and the needs of the disadvantaged, it will be distrusted.

One could take this a step further and state that the presence of black women judges is vital given our racist and patriarchal past wherein women, especially black women, found it extremely difficult to secure a seat on the bench of any court in our country. Transformation...