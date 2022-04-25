South Africa: Expert Sounds Alarm On Fifth Wave After Covid-19 Curve Turns Upwards in SA

analysis

Early indications, including a rise in test positivity rates and the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country's wastewater, are sounding the alarms for the arrival of a possible fifth, winter wave in South Africa.

It is not clear yet whether the currently dominating Omicron variant BA2 is being replaced by a different subvariant, the head of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Professor Adrian Puren, said on Thursday.

Two subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, are being tracked by the World Health Organization, as more cases of these have been found in countries other than South Africa.

Looking at the case numbers, it appears they are increasing rapidly, with a rise in the number of positive tests in the country.

"The public should exercise caution in interpreting these data as there may be changes in test patterns. An early warning indicator, wastewater detection surveillance, shows an increase in Gauteng," Puren said, adding that there was no clear evidence that Omicron was being displaced as the significant circulating variant.

On Thursday, the NICD reported that 10.6% of Covid-19 tests were positive in the past seven days, which was 2.6% higher than the previous week.

Testing across the country is, however,...