South Africa: Former Test Captain Graeme Smith Cleared of Racism By Independent Arbitration Panel

analysis

Former South Africa Test captain, Graeme Smith, has been exonerated in by an independent arbitration panel of three counts of racism relating to claims made during the 2021 Social Justice and Nation Building hearings.

It's unclear whether Graeme Smith will pursue legal action against Cricket South Africa (CSA) after he was cleared of all charges of racism by an independent arbitration panel on Sunday. Smith won the case with costs.

Daily Maverick contacted Smith, who said he would comment on 25 April (Monday).

Smith was cleared of three charges that arose from evidence submitted to the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings in 2021. The SJN was established as a type of truth and reconciliation commission for cricket, where black former players, coaches and administrators were given a platform to reveal incidents of racism.

In December 2021, the SJN Ombudsman, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, delivered his report which made "tentative findings" regarding various persons, including Graeme Smith. He indicated that he was not in a position to make "definite findings" on allegations before him. The ombudsman therefore recommended that further formal processes take place to achieve finality on the issues.

During the SJN hearings, Smith was accused of racism...