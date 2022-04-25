Nigeria: Lagos Schools Reopen Today for New Term

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education (MOE) has said the third term for the ongoing academic session will begin on Monday, April 25.

In a release by the Director-General, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, enjoined all proprietors and administrators to ensure that all students resume on Monday 25th April 2022.

The Director-General stated that the second term holiday which started on Friday 8th April 2022 ended on Friday 22nd April, 2022 as stated in the 2021 / 2022 academic calendar, while the third term begins on 25th April, 2022. The public holidays within the term such as Workers Day, Eid- El-Fitr and Eid-El-Kabir were put into consideration and embedded in the calendar.

The Director-General advised students to shun all forms of social vices as they prepare for resumption and that parents should monitor the activities of their wards at home.

"As schools resume, proprietors and school administrators must ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy. Schools are also to ensure full compliance with all safety protocols on their premises toward a safe learning environment as the State Government is committed to the delivery of quality education."