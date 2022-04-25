Nigeria: Ebonyi Guber - Wealth Creation, Mass Employment of Youths, Others Will Be My Focus If I Win - PDP Guber Aspirant

25 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A governorship Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks), weekend stated that wealth creation, mass employment of youths, social integration and economic prosperity of the State, would be the focus of his administration if he wins the 2023 governorship election in the State.

He stressed that the initiative and programmes that would be introduced by his administration, would bring about a new beginning and a new dawn of hope for the people of Ebonyi State.

Odii stated this while addressing thousands of his supporters in his Isu Achara hometown, Onicha local government area of the state.

He lamented that the people of the state have suffered alot and vowed to ameliorate their sufferings if he becomes the next Governor of the State.

"I have always had the urge to work and plan for the betterment of our people's condition. In all my efforts, I see the whole of Ebonyi State as one united entity without clanish divisions.

"I urge you all to join me in seeing Ebonyi as a place of fellow brothers with a common destiny.

"I am prepared to put my best in defence of the interests of the people and I am convinced that God shall see us through", he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X