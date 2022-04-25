Kenya: Police Arrest 4 Suspects Who Stupefied Passengers in Nairobi Bound Bus

25 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vanessa Kariuki

Nairobi — Police officers based at Kabete police station in Nairobi have arrested four individuals for stupefying passengers on a bus with an unknown substance.

The suspects identified as Stephen Odero, Benson Odero, Joshua Orengo and Harrison Nyamu administered 'Mchele' on passengers in a Nairobi bound bus.

The bus from Kisumu to Nairobi had been driven into the station after the driver realized that everyone on board was fast asleep and snoring, except for two people who were shifting from seat to seat.

Attempts by the two criminals to jump off the speeding bus were useless after the bus was driven into the police station at high speed, forcing officers to seek shelter.

"More than half the occupants were sleepy and drowsy, reeling from the effects of a stupefying substance that had been administered to them. Additionally, most of them had lost their valuables including Laptops, Tablets, Mobile Phones and cash money among other valuables," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated on its twitter handle.

The thugs ingested the remaining 'Mchele' in an attempt to destroy the evidence but were rushed to the hospital for medical examination when they suddenly became drowsy, incoherent and very drunk.

"I'm guessing they used the "devil's breath", known medically as Scopolamine, which is capable of hypnotizing people and causing retrograde amnesia, it is what is known as "Michele" in the streets, it is usually stilnox or rohypnol, but those will have to be normally ingested. Scopolamine can be sniffed or inhaled," said Dr. Koloni to the DCI through twitter.

Back at the station the bus was released to continue with the journey, but the passengers were advised to seek medical attention on arrival.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X