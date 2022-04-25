Zimbabwe: Yester-Year Music Star Decibel Loses Son in Car Crash

25 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

United Kingdom based urban grooves pioneer, Decibel born Daniel Mazhandu has lost one of his twin sons, Kuku in a car accident while one is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Decibel relocated to the UK in the early 2000s.

The tragic accident happened along M1 road between Sheffield and Derby in the UK in the wee hours of Saturday.

An acquaintance of Decibel's, Taurai Cheteni said of the five people travelling in the car, only two survived.

Decibel shared a music video of his twin sons' music outfit, KSB Vibes captioned: "It's a sad for me today. Car accident. My sons. My twins. One gone the other in a critical coma. I'm trying to stay uppy cah they were always cheeky nemastatement vana vangu but I can't... Love you Kuku. Till we meet again. I bet you laughing at my sorry a*** saying "Jahman ndadzvanya exit" Nooo! Simba stay strong please."

