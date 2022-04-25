Kenya: President Kenyatta Opens Public Viewing of Kibaki's Body in Parliament

25 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened the public viewing of Mwai Kibaki's body which is lying in state within Parliament Buildings.

The head of state who was accompanied by first day Margaret Kenyatta was received by deputy president William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome, various governors and leaders.

There will be protocol officers present to guide the public with the Comesa Grounds in the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) designated as the holding area.

Mzee Kibaki's body which will be surrounded by KDF officers will be viewed from 8am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X