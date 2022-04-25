Kenya: President Kenyatta Opens Public Viewing of Kibaki's Body in Parliament

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened the public viewing of Mwai Kibaki's body which is lying in state within Parliament Buildings.

The head of state who was accompanied by first day Margaret Kenyatta was received by deputy president William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome, various governors and leaders.

There will be protocol officers present to guide the public with the Comesa Grounds in the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) designated as the holding area.

Mzee Kibaki's body which will be surrounded by KDF officers will be viewed from 8am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.