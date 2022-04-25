Rwanda's Alex Mbaraga Joins World Triathlon Commission

The World Triathlon governing body has appointed Rwanda's Alexis Mbaraga as their latest member of the World Triathlon Commission.

Mbaraga currently serves as the president of Rwanda Triathlon Federation, a position he has held since 2018.

His latest appointment was approved by World Triathlon president Marisol Casado where he will join the Age Group Commission wing.

"Pease accept my congratulations on your appointment as a Member of World Triathlon Age Group Commission," Casado said in a letter dated April 19, addressed to Mbaraga.

"The committees and commissions play a vital role in driving a World Triathlon forwards, and I hope that, together, we can continue to evolve our sport and develop the next World Triathlon Strategic Plan from 2022 to 2025, " he added.

Mbaraga's appointment comes more than three years after he was also elected African Triathlon Union Executive Board member during elections held at the African Triathlon Union (ATU) headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa in November 2018.

Before taking up the new responsibilities, Mbaraga has been instrumental in the development of the Triathlon sport in Rwanda, especially when his office successfully hosted the general assembly of the Association of Francophone Triathlon Countries (FRATRI) held in Rubavu, Western Province in December last year.

The assembly brought together high profile countries in the sport like France from which his federation was targeting to learn from the country's experiences with a chance to work together in the development and preparation of young players that would represent Rwanda at the Dakar Games in 2026.