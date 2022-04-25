Tanzania: Brazil Envoy - Promote Isles' Platform Diving

IN efforts to promote sea sports here, the honorary consul general of Brazil in Zanzibar Abdulswamad Abdulrahim has embarked on supporting young people engaged in the 'Jump into the sea and swim' sports, a famous entertainment at the Forodhani public beach, Stone Town.

The Isles young boys normally play, run, and jump high into the sea in the mornings and as the sun sets in the evenings, an entertainment named 'Makachu' which attracts hundreds of visitors and tourists who visit the Forodhani stretch of sea front.

"I want you to develop this sport. We must find ways of helping you do it better to minimise risks of accidents which include drowning and hitting stones in the sea," the Honorary Ambassador said when distributing food stuff to the Young Members of newly registered 'Makachu or Zanzibar divers for fun Association."

He said that the 'Makachu sports can also be used to promote Zanzibar's domestic and international tourism.

The young people, Dr Mwinyi said, playing Makachu have been doing a great job of showcasing their talents and experiences in water sports, making Zanzibar a unique place for tourists.

He added that such unique events are being watched around the world through social media which promotes the tourism, and culture of Zanzibar in various countries.

The ambassador said in an effort to uplift the youth he continues to seek various donors to build them a special pavilion, setting up a ladder (to jump from), and that his goal is to ensure every young person is provided with health insurance, and swimwear, to motivate them and others.

He explained that the 'Makachu' game by young people is rare or does not exist at all in other countries, "It is high time to assess the Game so that young people are built on intellectual capacity to advertise opportunities of the sea sports."

The honorary ambassador also donated Iftar (Rice, Wheat Flour, and cooking Oil) to the group which was aimed at supporting them to meet their needs, given that during the holy month of Ramadan Muslims use the month to offer charities and perform more good deeds of worship.

He also pointed out that President Hussein Ali Mwinyi recognises Makachu game being performed by the young people, and has also suggested the promotion of safety and discipline among the young people.

In another development, the Honorary Ambassador accompanied the swimmers to visit their ailing colleague Ahmed Abdallah Hemed, a young man from Mombasa, who had paralysed when performing the Makachu game, about 4 years ago.

The sick young boy's parents said their child had a neck injury during the game, and paralysed.

"He has received medical treatment at home and in India, but has not recovered. We have advised him to travel to Thailand for treatment, but he has failed to meet high cost of transport as he was required to have 50,000 US Dollars for treatment.