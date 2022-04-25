Africa: Tanzania Named in Africa's Top 100 List of Women CEOs

TANZANIA continues to reap the fruits of empowering women after attaining the honor to have a delegate listed in the list of top 100 Women CEOs in Africa for 2021.

Founder of Women in Management (WIMA), Naike Moshi has been announced in the second list of top 100 Women CEO's in Africa.

The list was announced recently by the Reset Global People together with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) office at the office of President of Ghana and Avance media, in recognition of their contribution and leadership in the community.

The list is composed of women who have performed well as CEOs leading various well performing organizations and companies throughout the African continent.

Reacting at the latest feat, Ms Moshi expressed her gratitude and joy, saying the success came from teamwork.

"I would like to thank the award honored to our institution that came with the initiative to promote and increase visibility for Senior-Level Women in management," said Ms Moshi.

She added that her organisation was established in 2019 to support women in their management activities.

Ms Moshi said WIMA has awarded 50 women in 2019, 2021 and 2022, saying that in 2020 there was no award due to Covid -19 pandemic.

She said the reason behind establishing the WIMA was due to the findings conducted that showed out of 28 companies; only one woman was holding a post of a director.

She added that women should also be proud of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who stands as the iconic leader representing women in management.

Women different countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Jordan, Mozambique, Dubai, Zimbabwe participated in the top 100 women CEO's in Africa award.