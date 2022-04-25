Tanzania/South Africa: Best of Luck Simba Vs Pirates

SIMBA have a 90-minute mission against Orlando Pirates to successfully seal the CAF Confederation Cup semis, the club's primary target.

The teams meet in a decisive encounter at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa today battling for the last four slot of the contest as each side claiming to have gathered enough resources for the mission.

A lot has been said and predictions have been made, hence it is now a moment to see which side real deserves a place in the semis.

Going into the match, the country's envoys went to South Africa with one goal advantage they picked in the first leg game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Sunday hence they have a task to defend the lead while seeking to add another goal.

The Msimbazi Street Reds landed safely in South Africa on Thursday and have had fruitful two-day training and acclimatisation before going to the battlefield today.

This is a golden opportunity that Simba have to use well and intensifying their fight for the Confederation Cup title for the first time.

The team's Head Coach Pablo Franco is much aware of what needs to be done by his charges to win and slide into the semifinals phase.

Though he has a poor away record in the competition especially after managing one away draw in the group stage games, he still believes that his side can proceed further by outclassing the South Africa giants.

Not only him, but also the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez, who is also hopeful that Simba have the qualities to make Tanzanians proud by reaching the last four stage.

She said the team has been subjected to enough preparations ahead of the match as such; it is all for the players to fight for the victory on behalf of millions of their supporters.

"We are on the battlefield and I believe that we are going to succeed. We have taken into consideration all necessary precautions ahead of the game to ensure that we are all safe before, during and after the game," she said.

Again, the CEO seized the opportunity to urge Tanzanians and Simba fans residing in South Africa to descend at the playing venue in big numbers to cheer their team from the start to the end.

To their supporters who will follow the encounter via Television and other means, Gonzalez called them to pray for Simba so that they emerge victors at the end.