Zimbabwe: Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot As Triangle Edge Caps United

Dynamos reclaimed its position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log after edging a stubborn Manica Diamonds 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter at the National Sports Stadium Sunday.

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga scored the only goal of the match after 25 minutes when he tapped home a cross from teenage winger Bill Antonio. The pair appear to have struck a deadly partnership for DeMbare and their combination proved decisive again in this encounter.

After playing second fiddle to Dynamos in the first half, Manica Diamonds put on a better show after the break as they sought the elusive equaliser.

However, DeMbare put on a solid defensive effort to hold on for a crucial win.

The result means, Dynamons, who had been temporarily dislodged from the top of the standings by Chicken Inn on Saturday moved back to the top courtesy of a superior goal difference as both teams have accumulated 26 points from 12 matches.

At Gibbo Stadium, Caps United's hopes of edging closer to the top four suffered another setback after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Triangle.

The Sugar Boys opened the scoring through a penalty by Russel Madamombe early in the first half before Rodwell Chinyengetere equalised for Makepekepe in the 70th minute.

The home side restored their lead through Dzingai Chirambamurivo and the match ended 2-1 in favour of the home side.

After losing for the third time this season and the second time in their last three matches, Caps remain seventh position on the log on 17 points from seven matches while Triangle jumped to third position on 23 points.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs finally ended their run of eight matches without a win after edging Whawha 1-0 courtesy of Perfect Chikwende's 54th-minute goal.

Week 12 Results

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-1 Bulawayo City, ZPC Kariba 0-1 Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum 1-1 Highlanders (Match abandoned), Harare City 0-0 Black Rhinos, Tenax 1-3 Yadah

Sunday: Dynamos 1-0 Manica Diamond, Triangle 1-2 CAPS United, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Whawha, Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Herentals