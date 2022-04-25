Tanzania: Keep Nyerere's Spirit Alive, Urges Mwinyi

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has insisted that Tanzania and the world at large will continue to remember Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's efforts of unifying people and fighting for the liberation of African countries.

Dr Mwinyi who was the guest of honour at a family ceremony to celebrate the late Mwalimu Nyerere's centennial held at Msasani, Dar es Salaam on Saturday, said that Tanzania will remember the Father of the Nation for unifying people as well as consummating the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

"The Father of the Nation's efforts of unifying Tanzania will always be cherished ... he (Nyerere) remains the country's hero and we need to keep his spirit of unity alive," said Dr Mwinyi.

He noted that Mwalimu Nyerere will always be remembered in the continent and beyond for his tireless efforts to liberate Southern African countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that the late President Nyerere is credited for waging war against three development challenges; poverty, ignorance and diseases.

"Nyerere was able to make remarkable achievements on this front and to-date the country is making good progress," said Mr Majaliwa, as he challenged Tanzanians to maintain the spirit of unity, peace, harmony and hard work.

For his part, Mr Makongoro Nyerere, the son of the late president, remembered his father as ethical parent and leader, who always strived to bring up decent and God-fearing family.

Mr Makongoro who is Manyara Regional Commissioner thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government for supporting his family.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi took part in electing new leaders at the ruling party CCM grassroots level, with a call on members to make sure they elect the right leaders.

"We need capable leaders from the grassroots level to national level, to move the party forward. The right leaders would also be key players at the local level in the 2025 General Election," said President Mwinyi after casting his votes to elect the leaders.

Dr Mwinyi who is also a member of the CCM National Executive Committee, elected leaders - representatives and members for the 'CCM Number One' branch at Migombani area, in Unguja Urban West region.

The grassroots level elections held in both Zanzibar and Mainland are the beginning of the general elections for CCM inter party elections that include all electoral positions. The elections are scheduled to end in July this year.

President Mwinyi expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to actively participate in electing leaders.

The CCM members thanked President Mwinyi for participating in the election, where they promised to hold a fair and peaceful elections with the aim of developing and strengthening their party to continue to hold on to power.