Tanzania: Haemophilia Society Calls Govt to Set Budget for Treatment

THE Haemophilia Society of Tanzania (HST) is calling upon the government to begin setting a budget for the purchase of treatment products for patients with haemophilia and other blood diseases.

HST President, Dr Stella Rwezaura, made the call during the society's annual meeting and awareness-raising session in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Dr Rwezaura also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of disorder test kits in the district and regional hospitals across the country.

"Currently, Tanzania receives medicine from the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH), which is sufficient for just 172 patients, who have been diagnosed with the disease and registered with HST," she said.

However, she was quick to point out that when new patients are diagnosed, it becomes a challenge because existing medications do not fulfil the extra requirements.

Dr Rwezaura, who also heads the Muhimbili National Hospital's Haematology Department, said the government has been supportive in the fight against the disease, but it was high time government set aside the budget to ensure that diagnosed patients had access to medication.

Statistics from MNH indicate that the cost of therapy for a person with haemophilia is 240m/- per year, while one in every ten people has haemophilia.

According to experts, haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder that slows the blood clotting process. People with this condition experience prolonged bleeding or oozing following an injury, surgery, or having a tooth pulled.

Current data shows about 6,000 to 12,000 people are suffering from haemophilia and sickle cell nationwide, with only 172 registered patients who are on treatment, she said, underlining the need for a nationwide sensitization campaign on blood-related disorders.

WFH Regional Director for Africa, Thomas Gowa said patients, parents and community's role is crucial in identifying haemophilia patients.

"The more patients we get the more resources will be allocated, it is also crucial for the government in Africa to ensure they set a budget for the medication of this disorder and stop depending on donation," he noted.

A patient from Simiyu, Saguda Emmanuel, said he noticed the problem after circumcision and was sent to Bugando Hospital for a referral before being transferred to MNH for further treatment.

"Access to medication and care is a challenge for me because MNH is the only hospital that provides services," he said.

MNH is implementing a three-year haemophilia project aimed at accelerating public access to blood disorder care in the country, the project commenced in 2021.

The project's goal is to create six haemophilia clinics in Tanzania, one situated at MNH will be a comprehensive facility and the others would be satellite clinics.

"The MNH clinic has been completely renovated, and satellite clinics such as the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical College (KCMC), Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), Mbeya Referral Hospital, and Morogoro Regional Hospital have been renovated at various levels, and all regional hospitals from Tanzania's 30 regions will benefit," Dr Rwezaura said.