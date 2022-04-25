Tanzania: Sigh of Relief for Mbeya Kwanza After Win

PREMIER League's bottom-placed Mbeya Kwanza breathed a sigh of relief following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Coastal Union at Majimaji Stadium in Songea on Friday.

The victory, though necessary, couldn't remove them from the last slot on the table as they now have 18 points from 21 matches, one point adrift the 15th-placed Tanzania Prisons who have produced 19 points from 20 games.

It was a promising step for Mbeya Kwanza who recorded their third win of the season and despite being in a danger zone in terms of relegation, they still have a chance to escape it provided they win their upcoming encounters.

The victory put to an end a 10-match win-less run for them and they need to put things together to keep with the same momentum as the league nears completion.

However, if things don't change, Mbeya region will be on the verge to possibly lose two envoys in the name of Mbeya Kwanza and Tanzania Prisons, both finding it hard to exit the den of lions.

Speaking after the sweet victory, Mbeya Kwanza player Habib Kiyombo lauded massive support they got from Songea residents saying it propelled them to the win.

"I think we properly followed our coach's game plan which required us to focus on the game in order to claim good results.

As players, our task is to play on the pitch and I believe that we are going to do much better in the upcoming games," he said.

His counterpart for Coastal Union Haji Ugando said lack of concentration in the early minutes of play enabled their opponents to source a quick goal before they fully settled.

"I think our technical bench members have seen where we went wrong and they will fix the problem for us to do well in the next encounters," he said.

Again, Ugando pointed out that they will have three back to back home games which they will use to stamp success and be able to grab crucial points to stand a chance of climbing further into the log.