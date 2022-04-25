Tanzania: See Simba, Yanga in Dar Ladies Derby

BENJAMIN Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam is ready to host an explosive Women's Premier League (SLWPL) derby between Simba Queens and Yanga Princess today.

The two sides meet with a 10-point gap separating them as defending champions Simba Queens command the table with 42 points from 14 games while the third-placed Yanga Princess have 32 points from 14 matches as well.

It is a record making clash as Simba Queens will be targeting to extend their unbeaten run of the campaign to 15 matches after winning all their past 14 games to bag 42 points.

As such; they seem to be flying in their own league as so far, none of their opponents has managed to stop them and have since scored a total of 72 goals which shows that they are good at striking.

On the other hand, Yanga Princess will be keen to become the first team in the unfolding season to rob away three points from them and all this will be unveiled after 90 minutes of play.

Speaking on Saturday ahead of the game, Simba Queens Head Coach Sebastian Nkoma said their objective of defending the women's premier league title for three consecutive seasons remain unchanged hence winning today's game will be a step forward.

"We have already started the league well after winning all the matches and we are now aiming to do the same tomorrow (today).

"Facing Yanga Princes is usually a big match to us and we have taken into consideration all the necessary precautions to ensure that in the end, we get what we want," said Nkoma.

On her part, Yanga Princes coach Edna Lema said they have prepared well for the game and are looking forward to see what will be unleashed after the normal period of play.

"Indeed, we have had unconvincing results against Simba Queens in the league but that does not give them a guarantee of winning because it will be a fresh game for both of us," she said.

Moreover, she disclosed that they are going to miss at least seven key players from her squad but maintained that those who have been tasked to play will fight for the three points.

From their 14 played games, Yanga Princes have won 10 matches, drew 2 and lost 2 encounters hence a chance to stamp their 11th win of the campaign.