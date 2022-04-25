Tanzania: Govt Hails Pass Trust for Supporting Agricultural Sector

THE government has hailed the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust for supporting the agricultural sector in efforts to improve livelihoods of farmers in the country.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Prof Faustin Kamuzora made the remarks on Friday while addressing agricultural value chain stakeholders including financial institutions a meeting held in Bukoba Municipal Council.

"On behalf of the government, I commend the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust and the governments of Denmark and Sweden for their support towards agricultural financing in efforts to improve livelihoods of farmers in the country.

I also appeal to PASS Trust and PASS Leasing Company, which has been very instrumental in giving credit guarantee to farmers, to ensure that coffee farmers are also supported to access finances. We appreciate the good work by the Trust. This is a big achievement for the agricultural sector in Tanzania," he said.

He explained that lack of capital was among key challenges facing farmers in the country, adding that the intervention of the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust was timely and highly commendable.

He assured investors that Kagera Region was ripe for investments with attractive weather condition and improved infrastructures adding that his office was open for 24 hours and ready to assist them.

PASS Managing Director (MD), Mr Yohane Kaduma informed him that the Danish and Tanzania governments are the founders of PASS Trust which was established in 2000 as a project under the Ministry of Agriculture. In 2007 the Trust was registered as an autonomous entity.

He explained that PASS offers a partial credit guarantee cover of between 20-60 per cent to collaborating banks as a means of topping up inadequate collateral to enable clients get financing.

"Over 1.7 million agribusiness entrepreneurs have benefited from PASS Trust credit financing to the tune of 1.3tri/- since 2002, while over 2.6 million people have accessed jobs because of the PASS credit guarantee scheme," he remarked.

He elaborated that at least 31 per cent of all agricultural loans in the country were offered to beneficiaries by financial institutions through the PASS digital credit guarantee scheme.

The PASS Leasing Company, launched in July 2021 by the former Agriculture Minister Prof Adolf Mkenda, is already reaching out to the agricultural community in Tanzania through provision of competitively priced lease financing.

According to Mr Kaduma, the company which is fully owned by the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust offers unique services and products aimed to cushioning entrepreneurs against traditional collateral requirements.

"Beneficiary targets are mainly small and medium entreprizes (SMEs) including smallholder farmers in agricultural value chains that have been traditionally marginalized," he said.