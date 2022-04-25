Tanzania: Stage Set for Royal Tour Film Launch in Arusha

THE stage is all set for premiering of the Royal Tour documentary in Arusha region on April 28th this year.

The much awaited event that will be graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, will take place at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

This comes few days after the President visited the United States of America to launch the documentary in New York and Los Angeles, with scores of people who attended the events expressing their enthusiasm to visit Tanzania's tourism attractions.

It has so far earned popularity around the globe, with Tanzanians eagerly waiting it being premiered in the country

Unveiling the President's regional itinerary yesterday, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongella said that President Samia will arrive in the region next Thursday ready to launch the documentary in the country's tourism circuit.

"We have been privileged to be part of this massive history in the face of the documentary's launch," the RC said.

Mr Mongella noted that tour operators and other tourism stakeholders are in upbeat mood, gleefully waiting for the launch of the high-profile documentary that showcases Tanzania as one of the best tourist destination and the many investment opportunities that are in the East African nation.

The RC equally challenged the tourism stakeholders and the business community to make the most of the regional launch of the film that also showcases the country's rich cultural and wildlife heritage.

The Tanzania Royal Tour was firstly premiered on April 18th this year in New York City in United States, followed by the largest city which lies in a basin in Southern California (Los Angeles) on April 21st this year, and it is expected to be premiered in Arusha. The film will also be premiering in Zanzibar on May 7th this year followed by Dar es Salaam a day later.

Some of people who attended the Los Angeles Royal Tour premiering said the programme has inspired them to visit Tanzania to witness the richness of the country in tourist attractions.

One of the participants, Ms Sarah Dondysh, said she was excited about the Royal Tour film and she wishes to be in Tanzania visiting those tourists attractions portrayed in the film.

"This documentary makes me feel like going to Tanzania even this night," said Ms Dondysh.

She also congratulated the director of the film, Mr Peter Greenberg, for doing a wonderful job of showing different sides of Tanzania and its attractions to the world, something that has motivated them to be in Tanzania.

Mr Ronald Fenty, a film industry stakeholder in US, said he has been to Tanzania for times.

"I have been there (Tanzania) last year and I am going back in September this year.

My favourite place is Zanzibar. I really enjoy going there," said Mr Fenty who is a father to Rihanna, a popular American singer, actress and fashion designer.

Tanzania is the home of the number one Safari destination in the world and houses four of the most coveted adventure destinations on earth; the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Ngorongoro Crater.

In real terms, tourism in Tanzania creates 1.3 million jobs, and generates 2.6 billion US dollars annually, equivalent to 18 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).