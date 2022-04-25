Tanzania: Trc to Test 25,000 Voltage Power Systems for SGR

TANZANIA Railways Corporation (TRC) has announced that it will begin testing the 25,000 Voltage power systems that will be supplied in the first lot of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) power lines from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro on Wednesday next week.

As a result, the TRC has issued a warning to individuals and communities living near railway lines to refrain from engaging in human activities such as sitting, sleeping, playing, or walking on railways, climbing railway poles, or touching power lines that have come into contact with the ground on the railway embankment.

TRC's Head of Public Relations Unit, Ms Jamila Mbarouk indicated in a statement that the corporation is urging the public to take precautions when near SGR infrastructure during the testing period.

"Pedestrians and communities are recommended to utilise special crossings to avoid any accidents. They are also advised to continue listening to various broadcasts through public addresses, radio, television, brochures, and social media to understand the testing schedule and to know when to take precautions," she said.

She stated that TRC in partnership with the contractor -- Yapi Merkezi, has launched a specific campaign targeted at educating the community living near the railways about the importance of public safety and railway infrastructure through the media, advertisements, and public meetings.

"In the event of a challenge during the testing period, the public should contact their local government's office or call the toll-free number 0800 110 042," she noted.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank has assured Tanzania that it is ready to lend more money to strategic projects implemented by the government, including the SGR and the construction of airport infrastructure.

The statement was issued by the Bank's management, led by Chairman Jose Vinals, at a meeting with a Tanzanian delegation led by Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on the sidelines of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, US.

Dr Nchemba said after the session at the Tanzanian Embassy in Washington DC that the bank had provided a loan for the construction of SGR from Morogoro to Makutupora in the Singida region, and that the Government was currently in negotiations with the bank to provide another loan for other lots of the railway.

Zanzibar Minister of State, President's Office, Finance and Planning, Ms Saada Mkuya Salum said that the government of Zanzibar has planned to improve the infrastructure of Pemba Airport to strengthen tourism activities and economic growth, and that ongoing talks between the Government and the bank will be able to raise funds for the project implementation.

After the meeting, Mr Sanjay Rughani, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Tanzania, spoke on behalf of Standard Chartered Management, saying that the bank is ready to provide more funds for projects submitted by the government.

He added that the bank is ready to persuade other investors from across the world to invest in capital and technology in Tanzania, in addition to committing to provide funds for the development of strategic projects executed by the government.

On February 13, 2020, Standard Chartered Bank gave Tanzania a loan of 146bn/- for the building of a stretch of the SGR from Morogoro to Makutupora in Singida region.