Uganda: UN Secretary General Welcomes East African Leaders' Joint Action Against DRC Armed Groups

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres has welcomed the move by East African Community leaders for a joint action against militias in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The regional leaders sitting in Nairobi Kenya last week took note of the situation in eastern DRC and asked all armed groups to surrender or face a joint military action.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement about the development, Guterres welcomed the move that he said will help promote peace, stability and development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the greater East African region.

"The Secretary-General stresses the importance of a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including non-military measures, and the effective implementation of existing transitional justice and DDRR/R programmes,"Guterres said through his spokesperson, Eri Kaneko.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary-General calls for a continued, frank and open dialogue among all stakeholders with a view to resolving tensions and strengthening trust and confidence. He reaffirms that the United Nations will continue to support the countries of the region in longer-term peace building efforts aimed at achieving accountability and consolidating peace and security gains."

According to the UN Secretary General, emphasized the need for effective coordination between the regional force and MONUSCO, which he said is essential to ensure the protection of civilians.

"All local armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are urged to participate unconditionally in the political process, and all foreign armed groups to disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin."

The East African leaders last week directed that the establishment of the regional force to fight the negative forces should commence immediately under the leadership of the DRC .

The developments against the background of admission of DRC in the East African Community to become the seventh nation to join the bloc.

"Surrender or face joint military action" -EAC leaders warned armed groups in DRC