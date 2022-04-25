Uganda: Nabbanja - "Only Third Deputy PM Should Represent Me in Parliament"

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has written to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among informing her that she has only permitted the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Rukia Nakadama, to represent her in the parliament in her absence.

However some MPs said the decision was not made in good faith and it is meant to undermine the efforts of Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for General Duties who has lately been defending government in the absence of the Prime Minister in the House.

In the new Cabinet appointed in June last year, President Museveni assigned the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja the role of head of government business in the House with the 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali, being the Deputy head of government business.

Before his elevation to the position of deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, the then government chief whip, was the one who would stand in for Nabbanja when she was away.

Lately, the role has been performed by Lumumba but all this has changed according to Nabbanja's letter to Among.

Kasambya County Legislator David Kabanda said the letter from the Prime Minister is not in good faith as it is intended to undermine Lumumba.

The MPs also noted that the delay in appointing a substantive government chief whip is responsible for all this mess.