Namibia: Alleged Teenage Killer Finally in Court

A Rehoboth resident, who allegedly killed his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend, made his second pre-trial appearance last week before Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula.

It is alleged by the State that Deon Boois (31) killed his girlfriend, Barbara Ganses, who was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with his twin sons, on 9 December 2012.

His Legal Aid-instructed lawyer Joseph Andreas confirmed his appearance on behalf of Boois, and informed the court that he unfortunately bungled the State's pre-trial memorandum, and that he thus needs a remand to fix it. Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef had no qualms about it, and agreed to the postponement.

Subsequently, the judge remanded the matter to 19 May.

Boois is facing one charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, the accused and the deceased were in an actual or perceived intimate romantic relationship at the time of her death, although they did not reside together anymore.

The deceased moved back to her mother's residence about one month prior to her death, leaving the accused to reside at his mother's house. On that fateful evening, the indictment read, the accused and deceased were in the accused's bedroom. The deceased then wanted to return home, but the accused asked her to overnight as it was already dark and she was pregnant. She agreed, and during the night he stabbed her at least four times over her body with a knife. She died on the scene due to stab wounds in the heart.

At the time, she was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with two male foetuses, the indictment reads. It further states that after stabbing the deceased, the accused wanted his mother and sister to kill/stab him to death because he had stabbed and killed his girlfriend and children.

He was released on bail, and the matter was also struck from the roll in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court during 2014 for a lack of the PG's decision of where and on what charges to prosecute the accused.

The judge extended his bail on the same conditions.