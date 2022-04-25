Nigeria: Edevbie's Endorsement - Those Attacking Upu, Enemies of Urhobo Nation - Osigidi

NIGER Delta youth leader and one time National President of Urhobo Youth Empowerment Forum, Amos Osigidi, has described those criticising the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, for it's endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie as its preferred Urhobo candidate for the 2023 governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as enemies of the Urhobo nation.

Osigidi, in a statement berated, those rejecting the endorsement, saying their action was a slap on the Urhobo nation.

He said: "Their criticism is an affront on us all as a nation. This betrayal and 'pull-him-down' attitude of few disgruntled elements must stop. We will not condone this rascality and disrespect for elders of Urhobo nation.

"This is not the first time UPU is endorsing Urhobo candidates for Governorship position in Delta State. In 2014, they did the same thing. I remember vividly during UPU 90th Anniversary celebration last year, Gov. Okowa categorically urged the Olorogun Moses Taiga led body to prune down the number of aspirants from Delta central. So what has UPU done wrong?

"Even Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was endorsed by the Anioma Leaders of Thoughts prior to the 2015 general election over other notable aspirants from Delta North"

"As a father of many children who knows the capacity of each child, would you allow outsiders to dictate which of them to be sent to perform a particular task?"

"For those criticising the endorsement of UPU, they should know that the gods are wiser than humans. If they don't retrace their steps, the gods will fight against them anytime they introduce themselves as Urhobo sons and daughters."

"This is why I will always respect our Ijaw and Itsekiri brothers. They will never kick against or fight their leaders openly."

Whatever the decision of their leaders, it is binding on them all. Even the Hausas will never do such".