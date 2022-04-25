Nigeria: Lagos to Host Confab On Airports Without Night Facilities

At least 250 travel and aviation stakeholders are expected at the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) in July in Lagos with focus on aerodromes operating only during the day time otherwise called sunset airports.

The organisers in a statement said the 26th edition of the annual event would have speakers drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers and others as they discuss economic and safety implications of Nigeria's sunset airports.

The sunset airports are aerodromes that operate from 7 am to 7 pm because they lack the facilities for night landings and take-off. Out of about 22 airports managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), just about five operate night flights.

LAAC is the sole Nigeria's aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective coverage and practice of the aviation industry.

Chairman, Conference Committee, LAAC, Mr. Chinedu Eze, in a statement said the theme was informed by the multiple challenges that operation of sunset airports in Nigeria have faced over the years.

According to him, while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the restriction, some stakeholders feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights.

He said: "For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer daylight operations and aircraft stay on ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers? Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours."

The Secretary, LAAC Conference Committee, was hopeful that like in the past, the conference would usher in new development for the industry.