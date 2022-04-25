Nigeria: Insecurity - Muslim Group Urges Nigerians to Intensify Prayers

Nigerians have been urged to intensify supplications for peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country.

The call was made by Sheikh Haris Salihu at a one-day Annual special prayer organised by the Plateau State chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) at the Jos Central Mosque.

He said, "Allah likes seeing His servants persisting in supplications and seeking for His forgiveness, mercies and protection. It is important to engage in prayer massively.

Sheikh Salihu who led the prayer session, said women were so special in the sight of Allah, hence the need for them to always use their time to pray for the peace, security and tranquillity of society, state and nation at large.

He said, "Government should also give priority to prayers, the rich should also key in to sponsor prayer sessions and also feed the less privileged."

The Plateau State FOMWAN amirah, Hajiya Khaltume Auwal, on her part, said they had been organising special supplications to seek Allah's forgiveness and mercy.

She said, "We are all gathered here to supplicate unto Allah, to seek His forgiveness and mercy.

"Our country is bedevilled by series of insecurity, economic hardships and lots of other moral and social challenges, hence the need to have a special supplication most importantly at this special period of Ramadan."