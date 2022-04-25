Nigeria: Aviation Fuel Sells Above N500 Despite Interventions

25 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Despite intervention by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the House of Representatives, aviation fuel or Jet A1 has continued to sell above N585 per litre, Daily Trust reports.

The fuel is said to take about 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost. The lawmakers last month met with stakeholders urging that the product sells for N500 as against N600 in some places while airline operators would be licensed to import Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

After that, a meeting between the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage & Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Ogbugo Ukoha and the Group Executive Director, Downstream of NNPC, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji had worked out pricing template in a series of meeting with airline operators, fuel marketers, among others.

But it was learnt yesterday, from operators that nothing has changed as the jet fuel sells for over N500 per litre.

In a statement last week, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) while listing causes of flight delays said, "Some of the more prevalent causes of delays and cancellations include: unavailability and the rising cost of Jet A1 (which today costs above N585 per litre in Lagos, N607 in Abuja and Port Harcourt, and N685 in Kano)."

A member of the AON, Barr. Shehu Wada said there was no drop in the price of the fuel. A fuel marketer also confirmed this yesterday as he said the current prices remain due to the rising global price of crude oil.

"If that has not reduced, if forex has not reduced, then the price of aviation fuel cannot come down. What we did in the meeting we had with the airline operators in Abuja was to show them how we arrived at our price and they agreed that we are going to be using an average of platts for one month to calculate the price.

"When we use that to calculate the platts-based price, we now add our own margin. So, if marketer A's margin is N40 plus platts and marketer B says he can still sell it and make profit at N30, any airline can go and meet market B," the marketer said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X