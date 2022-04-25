West Africa: Reopened Borders - Obey Ecowas Treaty Abeoccima Urges Govt

The President of Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA), Jare Oyesola has urged the federal government to obey the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaty on movement of goods to improve the local economy.

Oyesola said reopening of the land borders after almost three years was not enough until the government obeys the ECOWAS treaty.

He stated this while speaking with Daily Trust in Abeokuta on the reopened Idiroko border in Ogun, Jibiya in Katsina, Kamba in Kebbi and Ikom in Cross River as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday.

Oyesola submitted that the border closure affected exportation of goods produced locally and also led to job loss.

He said even though the reopening was commendable the government must expand the scope in order to improve on the local economy and scale up naira from further depreciation.

Oyesola said: "I hope they are learning from their mistakes. Naira has depreciated to an all-time low. This is because by closing the borders they did not allow us to export the goods produced by micro and medium scale enterprises. Things like pure water, soap that we use to sell across West Africa. As such they have reduced the productivity of the industries. The workers have also been reduced because of a lack of markets.

"Now that they are re-opening it, maybe our people will be able to export. But they should not just re-open it, they should obey the ECOWAS treaty. Once the ECOWAS treaty is obeyed, we will be able to export and manufacture goods across the West African region. That will improve our economy and that's the only way naira can pick up," he said.