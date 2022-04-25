South Africa: Interrogating the Marks of Colonialism - a Conversation Between the Works of Art By Athi-Patra Ruga and Irma Stern

24 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The Irma Stern Museum in Cape Town has been transformed into a site of conversation between the works of the late Irma Stern and those of contemporary artist Athi-Patra Ruga. The works produced by Ruga are not only a celebration of Stern's technique but also a critical reflection on the colonial elements that come through in her pieces.

South African artist and painter Athi-Patra Ruga is staging an intervention in the form of an exhibition at the Irma Stern Museum in Rosebank, Cape Town. The museum - the former home of Stern - has been transformed into a site of conversation between her works and those of Ruga.

The exhibition is both a celebration of Stern's technique and an interrogation of the colonial elements that come through in her work, according to the Irma Stern Museum's press release on the showcase.

Speaking during a walkabout at the museum, Ruga said that entering the space was an opportunity for accountability for him and Stern.

"It was an intervention for... me to have accountability questions, you know, and also because... I don't feel things should be destroyed or moved away," said Ruga. "I think that you should just add on to them....

