South Africa: Humans Are Wired for Interconnectedness and Interdependence - Not for Conflict and Killing Each Other

24 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mamphela Ramphele

Dr Mamphela Ramphele is a medical doctor, political activist, academic and businesswoman. She is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town and Managing Director of the World Bank. She is the Acting Chairperson of the Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, Co-Founder of ReimagineSA and Co-President of the Club of Rome.

Our current reality is not a reflection of the failure of consciousness to save us from self-harm and killing each other - we are in this sorry state as a nation because we have lost our way from the wisdom of ubuntu.

The human species is the only one that is wired to be utterly dependent on the nurture and support of others for a very considerable time at the beginning of life, as well as at the end of life. The essence of being human is to be relational - interconnected and interdependent.

Ismail Lagardien ("Black consciousness won't save us from harming, maiming and killing each other", Daily Maverick 21 April, 2022) makes very important statements about human failures to live our wiredness for interconnectedness and interdependence, but goes too far in asserting that we are wired for conflict and killing each other. He also correctly reminds...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

