South Africa: Lest We Forget - It Is Indeed the ANC Who Ruined Eskom

24 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

When the full history of the ANC in government is written one day, one of its biggest governance failures will be Eskom and its failure to continue providing uninterrupted electricity to the people of South Africa and its economy.

It is a continuing failure of governance that shows up many of the worst aspects of the nationwide movement that did so much to bring freedom to this country. Now, unfortunately, there is more evidence that the politics of the issue matters more to some in the party than actually serving people by, say, working hard on fixing the electricity crisis as quickly as possible.

This has been demonstrated in recent days by the way the ANC responded to the situation involving the Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso and her interaction with Parliament.

Last week, our people and the economy suffered through Stage Four load shedding, with blackouts happening at least twice a day for most people. In many places, so bad is the infrastructure that it simply does not come back. In Eldorado Park, this led to bitter protests after they were left without electricity for more than a week.

Despite this grim reality, there was no loud public comment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X