South Africa: The Rationale for Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone Is an Industrial-Scale Lie

analysis

Lauren Liebenberg is a spokesperson for Living Limpopo, which campaigns to oppose the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone and promote a more sustainable development model for the Vhembe. https://livinglimpopo.org/

Whatever profits are to be made will be pocketed not by South African pension funds invested in JSE-listed firms, but by Chinese-owned contractors. The South African taxpayer will be saddled with paying the debt to China to construct all the infrastructure needed.

Were the hapless South African taxpayer ever afforded an opportunity to appraise the investment prospectus for the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone - the coal-fuelled steel manufacturing megaproject planned for a sprawling Chinese-controlled "Special Economic Zone" located in the far northern Vhembe District of Limpopo - it's unlikely ground would ever be broken.

The cost to develop the industrial zone quoted in the September 2019 masterplan is a whopping R344-billion. Funding will be split between the SA public purse, the Chinese operator of the zone and prospective Chinese private investors. The South African taxpayer is liable for the bulk infrastructure estimated at R96-billion.

The Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone's state backers, including the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), the Limpopo government and China's National Development and Reform Commission motivate...