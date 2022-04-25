Rwanda: Kagame Eulogizes Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki

22 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Friday led Rwandans in mourning the third President of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki after he passed on Friday.

Kibaki, 90, died after a long illness coupled with old age, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Friday.

He served as Kenya's third President from 2002 to April 2013.

"My sincere condolences to the people of Kenya and to the family of President Kibaki," Kagame said in a tweet.

Prior to being elected President, Kibaki served as a Member of Parliament for five decades, a Cabinet Minister, Vice-President among other appointments.

"His dedication to the economic transformation of Kenya and his work towards regional integration will be remembered for many generations," Kagame said, "The people of Rwanda stand with Kenya during this time."

A litany of condolences have been sent for the former head of state following his demise.

President Kenyatta described him as a statesman who was dedicated to serve Kenyans as a leading figure in post-independence history.

"President Kibaki will forever be remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan Politics, a brilliant debater; whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time and-time again," President Kenyatta stated while announcing Kibaki's death.

"His contributions in the Ministry of Finance and as Vice President saw Kenya's economy grow steadily, fueled by a commodities boom, and fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy," he added.

The president also declared a mourning period until Kibaki's burial, with all flags flying at half-mast.

