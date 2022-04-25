Tanzania: Government, Trade Unions to Deliberate Workers Welfare

THE government is set to meet with leaders of trade unions to discuss various issues regarding the welfare of workers.

This was said in the National Assembly by the Minister of State, President's Office - Public Services Management and Good Governance, Ms Jenista Mhagama shortly before the legislators approved budget estimates for her ministry for the year 2022/23.

She said the government will continue working on challenges facing employees and members of the civil service for better service delivery.

"On cards also is to promote 92,000 civil servants before June this year, with priority being given to those who are about to retire," she told the House.

Earlier, Minister of State, President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said in the financial year 2023/24, the ministry will set a budget for procuring motorcycles for all Ward Executive Officers (WEOs).

He also assured that the government will continue creating conducive enrolment for WEOs for them to effectively discharge their duties.

Minister Bashungwa also instructed all District Executive Directors (DEDs) to ensure a monthly allowance for all WEOs is paid on time and at their workplaces.

The government had instructed payment of 100,000/- being a monthly allowance for all WEOs in the country, however there is a concern that some of them are not receiving it on time. In the House, some legislators complained that some of the WEOs are forced to collect the money in the councils' offices, a move that requires them to travel far distances to collect the same.

Responding, Mr Bashungwa said the WEOs have to receive the allowances while at their workplaces without being forced to travel to their respective councils.

"I'm instructing all DEDs to ensure the money is paid on time and that no WEO is supposed to collect the cash from the councils' offices, instead the allowances should be sent directly to their work places," he said.

For her part the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youths and the Disabled), Professor Joyce Ndalichako said between 2018 and March 2022, the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) paid a total of 6.91tri/- in retirement benefits. She explained that the government pays pensions amounting to 58.75bn/- each month.

"There are some civil servants who were employed in 1999 downwards and they were not contributing to the public service pensions scheme, the government then decided to consider them for pension payments," said the minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, this caused delays in payment of their pensions as their data were not included in the previous payment system.

Prof Ndalichako also directed PSSSF and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to ensure the verification exercise is conducted in a perfect manner that would not require the retirees to travel long distances to the funds' headquarters.

Speaking during debates for the budget estimates a Member of Parliament for Mchinga Constituency, Ms Salma Kikwete (CCM), asked the government to put in place arrangements for remitting retirement benefits for spouses of top leaders immediately after quitting their jobs.

Normally spouses of people who serve the country as president, vice-president or prime ministers, cease their jobs immediately after their partners ascend to their posts in government offices.

She said the move would protect the rights of spouses of top government leaders (president, vice-president and prime minister) when they are retiring from public service at the time their partners serve the country.

"It happens that a person is a public servant who is an expert in a certain profession but he or she is supposed to quit the job for the sake of serving the family; I suggest the proper arrangement for timely payment of retirement benefits to these people," urged Ms Kikwete, who is a wife to the former President Jakaya Kikwete.