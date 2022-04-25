Tanzania: Economists Hail 11.5tri/ - Deal

LOCAL economists have described the recently-signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for implementation of business projects in Tanzania by US investors as a big boost towards promoting foreign direct investments.

This comes in the wake of signing of those MoUs last Friday worth 5.04 billion US dollars (about 11.58tri/-) as part of events in the trip of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the US.

The economists argued that President Samia's foreign trips have been a catalyst for promoting investment and attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) in various sectors of the economy towards economic growth.

Speaking in separate telephone interviews with 'Daily News', the economists urged responsible government institutions to walk the talk on bilateral and multilateral agreements championed by President Samia.

"President Samia has done a lot as the country's first diplomat, it is now upon state institutions to make close follow up on all agreements which have been signed between Tanzanian and foreign companies," an expert on economic diplomacy, Prof Kitojo Wetengere, stated.

Prof Wetengere commented further that the foreign trips by President Samia have unlocked opportunities in various sectors of the economy and thus the need for aggressiveness among key players.

For his part, a senior economist Prof Haji Semboja, said President Samia's foreign trips are crucial amidst financial crisis facing the world in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"President Samia has done a lot in unlocking Tanzania to the world, she has put in place stable regime which is favourable for investment," Prof Semboja declared.

The academician pointed further that the recent admission of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the East African Community (EAC) is an added advantage for Tanzania and other member states of the regional bloc.

An economist and former Executive Director of Economic and Social Research Foundation, Dr Bohela Lunogelo, said the signing of the MoUs is a positive move for Tanzania.

Dr Lunogelo however challenged responsible government institutions to be proactive and steadfast when dealing with the private sector.

"Even with the efforts by the government to put in place favourable environment for business there is a need to change the mindset of government officials to promote the private sector," the economist commented.

Dr Lunogelo expressed concerns that there are a number of investors who wish to invest in green energy, wind and hydropower, in Makambako, Njombe and Singida but have been held back by red tape.

During her working visit of the United States, President Samia last Friday witnessed signing of seven MoUs for business projects to be undertaken in Tanzania by US investors.

Once executed, the signed agreements are expected to create 301,110 jobs in agriculture, tourism, trade and other sectors of the economy.

"President Samia also signed letters of intent and announcements to initiate negotiations on investment, trade and business relations between US companies and Tanzania in Washington DC," reads part of the statement by the directorate of presidential communications.

Adding; "Other projects will target maximisation of value chain activities within the northern circuit of Tanzanian tourism industry by modernising the promotion, services and diversification of tourism products."

President Samia also witnessed important announcements for US-based companies that have interest and plan to engage in Tanzania economic business and trade relations.

The signing of the MoUs in the United States comes hardly two months after Tanzania signed 36 MoUs valued at 7.49 billion US dollars (about 17.4tri/-) during the Expo Dubai 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreements were signed on February 27th this year during the Tanzania Business and Investment Forum in Dubai, UAE.

Of the 36 MoUs, 12 were signed by government public institutions, 23 were between private businesses from the two sides and one by the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar.

The signing ceremony was graced by President Samia and attended by over 400 members of business communities from Tanzania and UAE.