Tanzania: Z'bar Exports 99 Per Cent of Seaweed

ZANZIBAR Seaweed Cluster Initiative (ZaSCI) has said 99 per cent of the seaweed produced in Zanzibar is being exported thus generating income for farmers and boosting the Isles economy.

This was said by the ZaSCI Secretary, Rajab Ali Ameir at the exhibition to mark the World Innovation Day organised by Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) and held at Ardhi University Dar es Salaam.

"Just one per cent of seaweed we add value since launching this cluster while 99 per cent we export to the United States (US), Belgium, China and France," said Ameir.

He said about 15,000 tonnes of seaweed are exported annually thus contributing substantially to exports revenue.

He said the countries for which seaweed is exported have their own small companies based in Zanzibar dealing with the import and export of seaweed.

He said the cluster was set up to address the challenges facing farmers, especially in terms of price where one kilogramme of seaweed was sold at 100/- but after the existence of the cluster, it is now sold at between 800/- to 1,000/- per kilogramme.

Mr Ameir said the seaweed crop is mostly grown in Zanzibar and statistics show that 79 per cent of the seaweed comes from Pemba and 21 per cent from Unguja. Seaweed is used as an ingredient in foods, cosmetics and medicine.

He said research conducted by various countries had shown that seaweed contains a lot of zinc, iron and vitamins.

On his part, the COSTECH Technology Management and Transfer Manager, Dr Erasto Mlyuka said in celebrating the innovation day the commission has provided training to build creative capacity as well as showcase innovative products.

He added that the training they provide includes teaching the clusters how to put their creative work into technology so that everyone who needs their service or products they can get easier.

He said so far COSTECH has managed to have 15 innovative clusters and continues to provide education so that their innovations can enter the market.