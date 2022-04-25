Tanzania: Dr Tulia Hails NMB for Special Loan Scheme for MPs

THE Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson has commended NMB Bank for coming up with a short term loan scheme for Members of the Parliament that will help finance their needs and goals.

Dr Tulia made the remarks in Dodoma over the weekend at a special Iftar organised by NMB Bank for Members of Parliament where at least 500 people attended the event.

"Organising special Iftar and the loan scheme is a good thing and I believe God will bless NMB for this great initiative to support Members of the Parliament," she said.

Dr Tulia challenged the Members of the Parliament to make effective use of the NMB's short term loans to implement various economic goals.

Apart from the Members of the Parliament, the Iftar event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Parliament, Policy and Coordination George Simbachawene who represented Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, religious leaders, government officials and other guests.

She said the short term loan scheme offered by the NMB is an opportunity for Members of Parliament in the three months for which the Parliament will be holding its sessions and sittings to borrow and invest in various goals.

Speaking earlier, the NMB Bank's Chief Retail Banking Filbert Mponzi thanked Members of Parliament for taking part in the Iftar organised by his bank.

"By organising a special Iftar, NMB is showing its commitment to continue working closely with the Parliament, the Dodoma regional authority and our esteemed customers," he said.