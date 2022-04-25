Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Aiyeni Extends Unbeaten Run With Akwa United As Kwara United Suffer Defeat

Coach Ayeni has not lost any game since he joined Akwa United from Sunshine Stars during the NPFL mid-season break.

Three matchday 25 fixtures were played in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL on Sunday.

Five games were originally meant to be played until a late minute postponement was made by the League Management Company, LMC.

In the end, the three games played all ended in victories for the home teams with five goals recorded during the encounters.

At Uyo, coach Ayodeji Ayeni picked up another home victory over Lobi Stars as Akwa United secured a lone goal win at the Nest of Champions.

Though the victory was a slim one for Ayeni's boys who had hammered Nasarawa United 6-1 on Thursday, they did enough to get the maximum three points.

Babatunde Bello was the hero for the Promise Keepers with his first-half strike in the 36th minute of the encounter as he recorded his third goal for Akwa United.

The latest victory by Akwa United has taken them up to the fifth position with 39 points while Lobi Stars stay in the 16th position with 26 points.

Elsewhere, Rangers returned to winning ways with a three-nil victory over Kwara United at Awka.

It was Maikaba men's first victory after unpleasant outings in their last three games.

First-half strikes from Martin Ossy and Chidibere Nwobodo were more than enough to condemn the Afonja Warriors to another defeat on the road

Ossy Martins moved past Goalkeeper Iwu Immanuel in the fourth minute to give the Flying Antelopes a bright start.

Rangers, who seemed to be uncomfortable with a lone goal lead, added another with Chidibere Nwobodo scoring from a goalkeeper's blunder in the 15th minute.

Three minutes later, Ossy Martins scored a brace to give Maikaba's men a complete victory as they bounced back to the third position with 41 points.

Kwara United, on the other hand, dropped to the sixth position with 37 points.

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United remained unbeaten with a lone goal victory over relegation battlers, Katsina United.

Yusuf Abdulazeez scored his 11th goal of the season in the sixth minute to send them to the eighth position with 35 points.

Katsina maintains the 17th position with 24 points.

Sunday Results

Akwa United 1 vs 0 Lobi Stars

Enugu Rangers 3 vs 0 Kwara United

Gombe 1 vs 0 Katsina