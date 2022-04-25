Namibia: NBL Wins Again At International Awards

For the 15th time, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has received the "Award for Constant Product Quality" from the German Agricultural Society called the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) Test Centre - an organisation with a 137-year history in the agriculture and food industry.

The award is an indicator of adherence to the highest quality standards, and is only achievable if a company takes part in the DLG's International Quality Tests for five successive years and earns a minimum of three awards in each year. The "Award for Constant Product Quality" is then handed out following the fifth year of accomplishment.

Expressing his gratitude for the achievement, Christian Mueller, NBL Manager: Brewing and Global Support, stated: "This award is a testament to NBL relentlessly striving to meet top quality standards. With a 100-year heritage built on our passion for beer and our uncompromising adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, we remain a Namibian business dedicated to creating value and new realities in Namibia through our brand, and investing in our employees and their continuous development.

"Delighting our consumers, whilst inspiring responsible consumption, will always be at the heart of what we do, and we will continue to do it in proudly Namibian fashion."