Namibia: 'Selfless' Shipoh Laid to Rest

Former Namibia High Commissioner to Nigeria Peingondjabi Shipoh was laid to rest yesterday at his family cemetery at Ondungulu village in Ohangwena.

Shipoh, who passed away on 11 April in northern Namibia, was conferred the honour of an official funeral by President Hage Geingob.

The late Shipoh was a freedom fighter, who became involved in the activities of the liberation struggle at a young age, leaving for exile in September 1974.

He received his first training at the Oshatotwa camp in Zambia, specialising in rifle repairs.

While in exile, the deceased was one of the few cadres who worked hard to attain the highest qualifications during Namibia's struggle of independence. He also served in various positions while in exile and after independence.

In a speech read on his behalf, President Hage Geingob described the late Shipoh as a dedicated patriot who served with distinction in many areas, both during the time of the national liberation struggle and after the attainment of independence.

"In his wake, he has left behind a spotless record of commendable work, which not only exemplifies his commitment to the betterment of the lives of his fellow citizens, but encapsulates the intrinsic values of those who have served this nation during its most difficult passage towards freedom, these being self-sacrifice and unwavering patriotic commitment," stated Geingob.

Founding President Sam Nujoma also described the late Shipoh as a fearless freedom fighter who never wavered until the attainment of Namibia's independence.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, in a speech read on his behalf, said Shipoh lived an exemplary life of self-less sacrifice and dedication to freedom, justice and peace for all Namibians, which will continue to serve as an inspiration to the nation.

Different mourners described him as selfless, peaceful, loving, kindhearted and caring.

"We had an excellent relationship with our father. He loved us. He was always there for us. He always had the best interest in us," said his son, Oshoveli Shipoh.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

* Hilma Nakanduungile is an Information Officer in the ICT Ministry, based in the Ohangwena region.