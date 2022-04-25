East Africa: SBM Bank Coo Ranked Top Financial Innovator in East Africa

25 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — SBM Bank Kenya Chief Operating Officer, Amrit Gayan has been named the best Financial Innovator of the Year in the region at the second Finnovex East Africa hybrid summit.

The summit, coupled with the awards ceremony brought together various stakeholders to discuss the financial services innovations, the role of fintech and telecoms, and the importance of harnessing Fintech's leap in fuelling financial inclusion and excellence within the region.

Gayan has been recognised for his effort in implementing innovative strategies that have catapulted the Bank into a digitally focused financial institution.

"I'm gratified when my efforts towards transforming SBM Bank have been acknowledged by industry experts and captains in the region. At SBM Bank, we are committed to offering innovative and unmatched cashless, payments and business solutions for a smarter tomorrow," said Gayan.

Mr Gayan revealed that through his efforts, SBM Bank Kenya has adapted and transformed to fit the digitally savvy customer base. He noted that the Bank is constantly improving and implementing reliable systems that help reach geographically distant and diversified markets as well as control risks attracted by the innovations.

Commenting on Mr Gayan's win, SBM Bank Chief Executive Officer Moezz Mir said: "We at SBM are elated by Gayan's win and for scooping the Finnovator of the Year award. His win is a true testament to the Bank's continuous effort in providing innovative banking solutions and relentlessly seeking to realise our transformative and digitisation strategies. We are glad to have him as a valuable member of the SBM Bank leadership team."

The Finnovex Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and stellar work done by various individuals, financial institutions, service providers, pioneers and visionaries who have transformed and propelled the financial services industry.

