Kenya: Hundreds of Kenyans View Kibaki's Body in Parliament

25 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tracey Jebet

Nairobi — Hundreds of Kenyans are streaming into the Parliament Building to view the body of former President Mwai Kibaki.

There is tight security around Parliament buildings, where roads were closed, with the public only allowed to walk and form queues into the National Assembly.

The Ministry of Interior and Parliament announced plans to ensure seamless movement.

Kenyans who were making the way to their various places of work witnessed a spectacular military procession when Kibaki's body was being escorted to Parliament for public viewing, in an elaborate military ceremony which will be replicated during his memorial service and burial in his Othaya home.

From the Lee Funeral Home, Kibaki's body was accorded full military ceremonial honors which included Conveyance under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honors.

In an elaborate display, the cortege left the funeral home at some minutes past 7:30am and arrived in the Parliament Buildings at 8am with the casket having been draped in the National Flag.

It was escorted by his family members.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta the public viewing of Kibaki's body.

The head of state who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was received by deputy president William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and various governors and leaders.

