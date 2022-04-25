South Africa: NPA's Municipal Corruption Crackdown in the Eastern Cape

analysis

The NPA in the Eastern Cape has recently obtained some notable convictions in cases involving fraud and corruption. They also give insight into how corrupt public officials have managed to manipulate financial management systems, either on their own or in collaboration with others.

As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continues to make progress in bringing high-profile national corruption cases to court, significant gains are also being made in a number of cases in the Eastern Cape -- most of which involve municipal officials.

In many of these cases, the modus operandi is the same as that seen in some of the high-profile cases elsewhere in the country: public servants working in informal consortiums and collaborating with service providers to siphon money from the public purse.

Milongani Eco Consulting

One of the most significant of these cases, where the loss is R25.6-million, has already resulted in a restraint order to the value of R11-million obtained on 27 July 2021. The charges relate to a three-year tender contract issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for an environmental impact assessment awarded to a company trading as Milongani Eco Consulting.

In terms of the contract, Milongani was to be paid R350 an hour...