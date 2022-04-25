South Africa: Ongoing Rains in KZN a Worry for Survivors While Ethekwini Mayor Condemns Murder of Municipal Employee

analysis

Rescue organisations say even the slightest amount of rain could have disastrous effects on flood-affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal, who are still battling to access clean water. A municipal employee overseeing the use of water tankers was shot dead at the Ottawa water depot this weekend.

Poor weather is continuing in flood-affected regions in Kwa-Zulu Natal, where the eThekwini Municipality is experiencing rain showers that will continue into Monday, 25 April, according to forecasts.

"The weather right now is very terrible; it's closing in. Yesterday, it was raining as well," said Mqapheli Bonono, deputy president of the Abahlali baseMjondolo movement. The organisation is playing an active role in providing food, clothes and other necessities in affected areas of eThekwini, including Mariannridge and Wards 13, 14 and 15.

"We are very worried about the people... This disaster did not only wash away some of the houses, but it also put other people at risk," he said. "There are houses that are hanging over cliffs... Even small droplets of water, and then of rain, can have an impact on those people that are already at risk."

It is difficult to predict what further damage the rains could cause, according to Grant Tyson, chairperson...