Kenya: Odinga Says Uasin Gishu Attack Was a Plot to Kill Him

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has revealed how a plot had been hatched to kill him during the burial of businessman Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu County.

In his US tour in Washington D.C, Odinga narrated how the plan was well calculated saying that the youth had been paid and issued with weapons to carry it out.

"Some goons were hired and they actually wanted to kill us. You saw what they did to our choppers but it was something that was properly planned. Bundles of money and weapons were given which was supposed to use," he stated.

The Former Prime Minister stated that the plan was foiled after they decided to change the arrival time for the burial.

"Unfortunately, we did not go there at the time they expected us to go there. We received information early morning that they had been hired to go there to heckle me then attack me," he indicated.

"I decided to go there during the end of the service when people were burying him," said Odinga.

Odinga stated that they escaped death by a whisker after police officers quickly intervened.

"The attack was vicious, were it not for the action of the police officers, the damage would have been much more devastating. Police officers managed to arrest 15 goons," he said.

Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu Friday, raising fears of the return of political violence in the country ahead of the August election.

Odinga and his convoy were headed to Elgeyo Marakwet for the burial of Kibor when his convoy came under a hail of stones.

"In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me," Odinga said in a statement, "On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones."

He condemned the incident and warned that some leaders had resorted to assembling militia during the campaigns so as to zone sections of the country.

"In the run up to the August elections, someone seems to be assembling a rag tag band of extremist youths, radicalised by lies and handouts to zone the country befpre pushing us to mayhem."

He blamed Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany saying, "I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution to come out now not later to condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election." There was no immediate comment from the two.

Police arrested 15 suspects in connection to the attack but they were released due to lack of evidence.