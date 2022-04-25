Kenya: Kibaki's Last Days Were Difficult, but We Were Prepared - Son Jimmy

Nairobi — Former President Mwai Kibaki's eldest son Jimmy has spoken publicly for the first time about his father's sickness and final days leading to his death on Friday last week.

Jimmy told journalists in Parliament, where his father is lying in state, that the final days were difficult, but they were all prepared as a family.

"As you all know, mzee has been ailing for about 2 to three years," Jimmy said, "but the last few months were a bit difficult for us."

He however, said that the former president was strong, and put up a strong fight.

"The last maybe three months were quite difficult but it is the last one month where things started deteriorating very first, but he put up quite a big battle. It was difficult but he put up a good fight," he said.

He added that the family was not caught up by surprise, because Kibaki had been ailing for quite some time, even though the public was not aware.

"As a family we are abit private, and that is why may be the public did not get to know much about his illness," he said.

Kibaki died on April 22 aged 90. He ruled from 2002 when he took over from the late Daniel arap Moi to 2012 when he handed over to Uhuru Kenyatta.