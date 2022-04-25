Mozambique: Covid-19 - Seven New Cases, No Deaths and No Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Sunday a further seven new cases of the Covid-9 respiratory disease.

This compares with six new cases on Saturday and just one on Friday.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,310,132 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 494 of them in the previous 24 hours.

487 of the tests yielded negative results, and the seven positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,365.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 1.05 per cent on Saturday to 1.42 per cent on Sunday.

The seven new cases identified on Sunday were four women and three men aged between seven and 59. Six were Mozambican citizens and the seventh was a foreigner. The release did not reveal his nationality. Six of these cases were diagnosed in Gaza province and one in Inhambane.

In the same 24 hour period, one Covid-9 patient was discharged from hospital in Maputo city, and no new cases were admitted. The number of patients under medical care in the Covid-9 wards fell from three on Saturday to two on Sunday. Both these patients were in Tete province.

The Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

There were also no recoveries reported. The total number of recoveries thus stands at 223,104, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 49 on Saturday to 56 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 20; Cabo Delgado, 15; Maputo city, five; Sofala, five; Tete, three; Manica, three; Zambezia, two; Inhambane, two; and Maputo province, one. There were no active cases in Nampula or Niassa.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 1,351 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19. The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,792,316, which is 90.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.