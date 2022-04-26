Nigeria, Others to Experience Wet Season, Flooding in 2022

Africa Regional Forum for Seasonal Forecasts of Agro-hydro-climatic characteristics of the rainy season for the Sudanian and Sahelian regions said Nigeria and other Sahel countries will experience wet 2022 rainy season which could lead to flooding and loss of farm crops.

Countries in Sahel region include: Chad, Senegal, Niger, Mali, Gambia, Ethiopia, among others.

A communique issued at the end of the 2022 edition of the Regional Climate Outlook Forum on the Seasonal Forecasting of Agro-Hydro-Climate Characteristics for the Sahelian and Sudanian Regions of West Africa and Sahel (PRESA-SS) in Abuja, stated that the rainy season will experience early to average starting dates, late to average ending dates, short to average dry spells in the western part and average to long dry spells in the eastern part, and overall above average to average flows in the main river basins.

The communique was developed by the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Rep for North, Central and West Africa, Dr. Barnard Gomez, and other heads of regional meteorological agencies.

Part of the communique reads that "with regard to flood risks, the overall rainy character expected for the 2022 rainy season in the Sudanian and Sahelian areas of West Africa and Chad, presages the high risk of flooding that can lead to losses of crops, material goods and animal and human lives in exposed localities."

The communique stated that, "to deal with this, it is recommended to: strengthen the communication of seasonal forecasts and their updates in order to inform, sensitize communities on the risks and create the conditions for their shelter, in particular through the support of the press, disaster risk reduction platforms, NGOs and AMPs of the countries; strengthen the monitoring and response capacities of agencies in charge of flood monitoring, disaster risk reduction and humanitarian aid; avoid the uncontrolled occupation of flood-prone areas with habitations and crops."

Other part of the recommendations include "strengthen protective dikes and ensure the maintenance of dams and road infrastructure; clean sewer channels to facilitate the evacuation of rainwater; closely monitor the alert thresholds in areas at high risk of flooding, particularly in the areas of the Inner Delta (in Mali) and the middle basin of the Niger River, the Komadougou Yobé and the upper basins of the Chari and Volta rivers; Provide reception sites for populations exposed to the disaster and promote the cultivation of plants adapted to the persistence of excess water in the soil; Closely follow the updates of these seasonal forecasts and the short and medium range forecasts produced and disseminated by the national meteorological and hydrological services."

On the health risk, the communique stated that "with regard to health risks wetlands and flooded areas can be subjects to the development of disease germs (cholera, malaria, dengue fever, bilharzia).

"Also, the average to above average dry spell durations expected, particularly in certain parts of the eastern Sahel, could cause a persistence of high temperatures and dust winds favorable to the proliferation of other germs of epidemic diseases."